2 students injured after car crashes head-on with school bus

Police say 30-year-old Benjamin Thomas Connally is charged with Attempted First Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault, and three counts of Reckless Endangerment for the incident on March 26.More
Police say 30-year-old Benjamin Thomas Connally is charged with Attempted First Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault, and three counts of Reckless Endangerment for the incident on March 26.More
According the arrest report, investigators were able to determine that the suspect who stole a trailer from a home on Barbara Circle in Chattanooga was 49-year-old Bryan David Duke.More
According the arrest report, investigators were able to determine that the suspect who stole a trailer from a home on Barbara Circle in Chattanooga was 49-year-old Bryan David Duke.More