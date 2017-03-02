Road closures for the 2017 Chattanooga Marathon

The 2017 Erlanger Chattanooga Marathon is being held on March 3 through 5 and will close many roads in downtown.

The event start on Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. with an expo at the First Tennessee Pavilion. The Classic 150 5K and Kids’ 1 Mile Fun Run are Saturday, March 4 starting at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. respectively.

The marathon, half marathon and marathon relay start at 8 a.m. on Sunday, March 5.

The course will run from Riverfront Parkway to Willow Street along with Riverview to St. Elmo. The area around Finley Stadium will be the center of activities. There will be no parking on the south side of Main Street on Saturday from 1 a.m. to noon. Chattanooga Police will direct traffic at Broad St. and Market St. to allow traffic to cross between runners.

In addition to these closures, there will be many lane closures along each event’s route. Watch out for runners and Chattanooga police officers at intersections.

Closures for the entire weekend

Reggie White Blvd from W 19th to W Main St. from March 2 at 9 a.m. until March 5 at 9 p.m.

Broad St. from Aquarium Way to E 3rd St. from Saturday March 4 at noon until Sunday March 5 at noon.

No parking on 200 Broad St. or on W Aquarium Way from March 4 at 6 a.m. until March 5 at noon.

No parking on the south side of Vine St. from Lindsay St. to Douglas St from March 4 at 6 p.m. - March 5 at 7 p.m.

No parking on the east side of Lindsay St. from Vine St.to McCallie Ave. from March 4 at 6 p.m. - March 5 at 7 p.m.

Closures for Saturday, March 4

8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Main Street from Reggie White Blvd. to Market St.

Eastbound Main St. from Market St. to Madison St.

Cowart St. from Main St. to W 13th St.

W 13th St. from Cowart St. to Carter St.

Northbound Carter St. from Main St. to W 13th St.

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Main Street from Reggie White Blvd. to Broad St.

Chestnut St. from W 20th St. to W 13th St.

W 13th St. from Chestnut St. to Carter St.

Northbound Carter St. from Main St. to W 13th St.

Closures for Sunday, March 5

These closures will be from 3 a.m. until 6 p.m. Roads and lanes will be reopened as runners clear the area.