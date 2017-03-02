Appeals court sides with decision to fire trooper - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Appeals court sides with decision to fire trooper

By Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A state appeals court has sided with a lower court's decision that upheld the firing of a state trooper who drove past a fatal wreck.

Court records show former trooper Charles Van Morgan was fired from the Tennessee Highway Patrol in February 2012 after his in-car police cruiser video showed he drove past a wreck in Knox County and didn't return until the vehicle was engulfed in flames.

Records show Morgan chased 20-year-old Gordon Kyle Anito after he clocked him speeding on a mostly rural road. Documents say Anito crashed after the trooper lost sight of him and he was killed instantly. They also say that Morgan drove away after coming upon the wreck, returning after someone else reported it.

Morgan's attorney did not return calls seeking comment.

