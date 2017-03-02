Auto supplier to open $10.4M facility near Birmingham

Spokesman James Bradford says 25-year-old Travis Anthony Grissom is accused of stealing a car from a truck stop in Charleston, Tennessee, altering the license plate and then fleeing from police down Highway 64.More
Spokesman James Bradford says 25-year-old Travis Anthony Grissom is accused of stealing a car from a truck stop in Charleston, Tennessee, altering the license plate and then fleeing from police down Highway 64.More
Sheriff's Office spokesman James Bradford says the driver of the motorcycle, 21-year-old Jakob Ryan Davis from Ocoee, Tennessee, was taken to Tennova Healthcare.More
Sheriff's Office spokesman James Bradford says the driver of the motorcycle, 21-year-old Jakob Ryan Davis from Ocoee, Tennessee, was taken to Tennova Healthcare.More
The Sheriff's Office says a man accidentally shot himself in the leg.More
The Sheriff's Office says a man accidentally shot himself in the leg.More