Sunny and much cooler

Good Thursday. In the wake of the damaging storms yesterday, we will now enjoy a nice cool down with plenty of sunshine.

Today we are starting chilly and breezy in the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds are blowing from the northwest at 10-20 mph. After a high of 73 before the storms moved through yesterday, we will today enjoy a high of 57 with clear, blue skies. Winds will lighten up this afternoon as well.

We will get even colder tonight as the light northerly winds continue. Lows will drop into the low to mid-30s. We may even make it into the upper 20s in the Blue Ridge Mtns. by Friday morning.

Friday afternoon looks good. Sunshine will be the rule with a high of 56.

The weekend looks like a good one. Expect chilly mornings and great afternoons. Saturday morning we will be grabbing coats as we start off near 30 degrees. Sunday morning will be chilly as well, in the mid-30s. Both afternoons look great with highs in the upper 50s Saturday and low 60s Sunday.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app . David Karnes

THURSDAY: