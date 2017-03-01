UPDATE: Tour the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home; tickets sold out

Construction is moving along quickly on the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home. WRCBtv.com photo

May 11, 2017. The 2017 Chattanooga St. Jude Dream Home is nearly complete and ready for open house tours.

UPDATE: The 2017 St. Jude Dream Home is open for tours this weekend on Saturday (10am-5pm) and Sunday (12n-5pm).

Tickets for the 2017 Chattanooga St. Jude Dream Home are now sold out, marking the earliest sell out to date.

You can pre-tour the Dream Home kitchen , the master bedroom and t he living room online .

As of Friday, May 12, ticket reservations will no longer be accepted at Regions Bank locations. Tickets are still available online or by phone at 1-800-750-6962. Georgia residents can purchase tickets by phone only.

The home will be open on Saturday, May 20 for weekend tours. You can find more information on hours here .

PREVIOUS STORY: The 2017 St. Jude Dream Home is taking shape and it is going to be the best one yet.

Ticket buyers have the chance to win a home worth approximately $650,000 and help St. Jude patients and their families. Each ticket costs $100.

This year’s home is located in the beautiful Eagle Bluff Woods community off Highway 58 in Chattanooga. At more than 4,000 square feet, the four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom home is the largest Dream Home in Chattanooga to date and the first to include a basement. The home and several other prizes will be given away on Sunday, June 25 during a special broadcast on Channel 3.

Tickets are available online , by phone at 1-800-750-6962 or at Regions Bank locations in Tennessee. Georgia residents can purchase tickets at a Regions bank location in Tennessee or by phone only.

A limited number of tickets are available and the past three giveaways have sold out early.

Early ticket buyers will be eligible to win several additional prize drawings. Tickets purchased before March 18 were eligible to win a vacation getaway that includes a three-night hotel stay in Panama City Beach and a helicopter beach tour courtesy of U.S. 101 and a $1,000 Visa gift card donated by Kelly Subaru.

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is one of the largest single-event fundraisers for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis. It generates more than $290 million for the research and treatment of childhood cancer.

The proceeds from fundraisers like the Dream Home allow families to focus on their child’s treatment without having to worry about expenses. Families who receive care at St. Jude never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child recover.

Local sponsors of the 2017 Dream Home include WRCB Channel 3, G.T. Issa Construction, WUSY US-101, Chattanooga Times Free Press, Ashley HomeStore, and Geoff Ramsey/REMAX Properties and national sponsors Brizo, Shaw Floors and Trane.