UPDATE: Power being restored to customers affected by storm

UPDATE: Power being restored to customers affected by storm

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: EPB reports that as of 6:28 Thursday morning, only about 100 customers are without power following Wednesday's severe storms.

PREVIOUS STORY: The severe storms that moved through the Tennessee Valley Wednesday evening have left many customers in the dark.

As of 10:00 p.m., EPB is reporting approximately 2,000 customers are without power, which is about 1% of its customers. Crews are working around the clock to make repairs.

As of 10:13 p.m., VEC is reporting 97 customers are without power in Bradley, Hamilton, McMinn, and Meigs counties.

Cleveland Utilities is reporting no outages at this time.

As of 10:13 p.m., North Georgia EMC is reporting 733 outages total in Gordon, Chattooga, Whitfield, and Walker counties.

