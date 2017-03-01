UPDATE: Power being restored to customers affected by storm

The Sheriff's Office says a man accidentally shot himself in the leg.More
The Sheriff's Office says a man accidentally shot himself in the leg.More
Witnesses say the Adairsville, Georgia native was swimming with his friends when he drowned.More
Witnesses say the Adairsville, Georgia native was swimming with his friends when he drowned.More
The Tennessee Highway Patrol has released the names of those involved in a deadly crash on I-24 in Marion County Friday morning.More
The Tennessee Highway Patrol has released the names of those involved in a deadly crash on I-24 in Marion County Friday morning.More