UPDATE: Road conditions in the Channel 3 viewing area

Photo by Chattanooga PD. Photo by Chattanooga PD.
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

The severe weather hitting the Tennessee Valley is causing some problems on the roadways.

Here are the road conditions in Channel 3 viewing area: 

Hamilton County: "Currently, several reports of storm damage continue to come into our dispatch center from live wires down to trees down on the roadways," Hamilton County EMS spokeswoman Amy Maxwell.

  • Campbell at Glass Street -- Downed tree is blocking part of the road
  • Reports of flooding in the Brainerd and East Gate Loop areas
  • Market & 3rd Street -- Fallen traffic lights
  • Daisy Dallas & Hixson Pike -- Fallen traffic lights

Flash flooding and minor storm damage has impacted travel in some areas noted below:

1.  Situation Summary/Incident Update:

  • 2400 Welch Rd                         Trees down/Road closed                     Hamilton Co
  • Shirley Pond/Harrison Bay       Tree down/Road closed                       Hamilton Co
  • Signal Mtn Blvd/Mountain Ct  Tree down/Road closed                       Signal Mtn
  • 5400 Delashmitt Rd                 Tree down/Road closed                       Chattanooga
  • 4700 Rocky River                     Tree down/Road closed                       Chattanooga

2.  Actions/Closings/Hazards:

  • 14304 Old Dayton Pike            Trees/Wires Down                               Hamilton Co
  • 2500 Poe Road                         Tree across roadway                            Hamilton Co
  • 2400 Welch Road                     Tree across Roadway                           Hamilton Co
  • Hidden Brook/Middle Creek    Tree in Roadway                                  Hamilton Co
  • 2200 Suck Creek Rd                 Trees in Roadway                                 Hamilton Co
  • 5809 Tyner Ln                          Power Pole/Wires down                      Hamilton Co
  • 7726 Middle Valley Rd             Trees in Roadway                                 Hamilton Co
  • Shirley Pond/Harrison Pike      Tree across Roadway                           Hamilton Co
  • Eastgate Loop/Brainerd Rd      Flooding in roadway                             Chattanooga
  • 5400 Delashmitt Rd                 Tree down across Roadway                 Chattanooga
  • 1200 Suck Creek Rd                 Trees in Roadway                                 Chattanooga
  • 1400 Signal Mtn Blvd               Tree down R lane                                 Chattanooga
  • 2500 Stuart St                          Trees/Wires down                                Chattanooga
  • 3300 Hixson Pike SB                 Tree across Roadway                           Chattanooga
  • 1700 Ashmore Ave                   Pole/Wires down                                  Red Bank
  • 110 Martin Road                      Tree down                                             Red Bank
  • 1400 Dayton Blvd                    Power Pole snapped                             Red Bank
  • 4100 Dayton Blvd                    Power Pole down
  • Signal Mtn Blvd/Mountain CT Tree down
  • Gold Point Cir/Chester Frost    Tree down

Bledsoe County: No reports of any problems, according to 911 dispatch.

Bradley County: Reports of downed trees and lines throughout the county, according to dispatch.

  • Mouse Creek Road -- Downed power lines and trees
  • 19th Street -- Downed power lines and trees
  • North Lee Highway at Walker Valley Road -- ALL lanes are blocked due to a downed tree

Grundy County: No reports of any problems, according to 911 dispatch.

Marion County: All roads are open, according to the Sheriff's Office.

McMinn County: No reports of any problems at this time, according to 911 dispatch.

Meigs County: Reports of some trees down throughout the county.

Polk County: All roads are clear at this time, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Rhea County: All roads are passable at this time, according to 911 dispatch.

Sequatchie County: All roads are clear, according 911 dispatch.

Catoosa County: All roads are clear, according to 911 dispatch.

Dade County: Dispatcher says the 911 call center is very busy. Downed trees have been reported  in the county.

Murray County: No complaints at this time, according to 911 dispatch.

Walker County: A few reports of downed trees and lines scattered around the county. All problem areas are being cleared and all roads are passable at this time, according to 911 dispatch.

Whitfield County: Several reports of downed trees and lines throughout the county. Some intersections are without power, according to 911 dispatch.

Channel 3 is working to learn about road conditions in all counties affected by the storms. Keep checking back for updates as they become available.

