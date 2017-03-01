UPDATE: Road conditions in the Channel 3 viewing area

The severe weather hitting the Tennessee Valley is causing some problems on the roadways.

Follow @ChattanoogaPD for updates on road closures, power line issues and flooding during the storm #CHAwx — Chattanooga Police (@ChattanoogaPD) March 1, 2017

Here are the road conditions in Channel 3 viewing area:

Report fallen trees blocking the road by calling 311. #chanews — CHA Public Works (@CHAPublicWorks) March 1, 2017

Hamilton County: "Currently, several reports of storm damage continue to come into our dispatch center from live wires down to trees down on the roadways," Hamilton County EMS spokeswoman Amy Maxwell.

Campbell at Glass Street -- Downed tree is blocking part of the road

Reports of flooding in the Brainerd and East Gate Loop areas

Market & 3 rd Street -- Fallen traffic lights

Street -- Fallen traffic lights Daisy Dallas & Hixson Pike -- Fallen traffic lights

Thanks for your help with the tree @ChiefFletcher. No, you still cannot drive the loader today. pic.twitter.com/F8gXvCZH8H — Justin Holland (@JustinCHolland) March 1, 2017

Flash flooding and minor storm damage has impacted travel in some areas noted below:

Tree down across Oakland Terrace in Red Bank. Power still out accord to residents. Photo credit: Chris Collins pic.twitter.com/WEyqxRyYZC — Nick Austin (@meteoguy) March 1, 2017

1. Situation Summary/Incident Update:

2400 Welch Rd Trees down/Road closed Hamilton Co

Shirley Pond/Harrison Bay Tree down/Road closed Hamilton Co

Signal Mtn Blvd/Mountain Ct Tree down/Road closed Signal Mtn

5400 Delashmitt Rd Tree down/Road closed Chattanooga

4700 Rocky River Tree down/Road closed Chattanooga

2. Actions/Closings/Hazards:

14304 Old Dayton Pike Trees/Wires Down Hamilton Co

2500 Poe Road Tree across roadway Hamilton Co

2400 Welch Road Tree across Roadway Hamilton Co

Hidden Brook/Middle Creek Tree in Roadway Hamilton Co

2200 Suck Creek Rd Trees in Roadway Hamilton Co

5809 Tyner Ln Power Pole/Wires down Hamilton Co

7726 Middle Valley Rd Trees in Roadway Hamilton Co

Shirley Pond/Harrison Pike Tree across Roadway Hamilton Co

Eastgate Loop/Brainerd Rd Flooding in roadway Chattanooga

5400 Delashmitt Rd Tree down across Roadway Chattanooga

1200 Suck Creek Rd Trees in Roadway Chattanooga

1400 Signal Mtn Blvd Tree down R lane Chattanooga

2500 Stuart St Trees/Wires down Chattanooga

3300 Hixson Pike SB Tree across Roadway Chattanooga

1700 Ashmore Ave Pole/Wires down Red Bank

110 Martin Road Tree down Red Bank

1400 Dayton Blvd Power Pole snapped Red Bank

4100 Dayton Blvd Power Pole down

Signal Mtn Blvd/Mountain CT Tree down

Gold Point Cir/Chester Frost Tree down

A leaning power line on Dayton Blvd in Red Bank from the storm. Firefighters and police on scene. @WRCB @WRCBweather pic.twitter.com/JnsX0eI0On — Cameron Taylor (@CameronWRCB) March 1, 2017

Bledsoe County: No reports of any problems, according to 911 dispatch.

Bradley County: Reports of downed trees and lines throughout the county, according to dispatch.

Mouse Creek Road -- Downed power lines and trees

19th Street -- Downed power lines and trees

North Lee Highway at Walker Valley Road -- ALL lanes are blocked due to a downed tree

Grundy County: No reports of any problems, according to 911 dispatch.

Marion County: All roads are open, according to the Sheriff's Office.

McMinn County: No reports of any problems at this time, according to 911 dispatch.

Meigs County: Reports of some trees down throughout the county.

Polk County: All roads are clear at this time, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Rhea County: All roads are passable at this time, according to 911 dispatch.

Sequatchie County: All roads are clear, according 911 dispatch.

Catoosa County: All roads are clear, according to 911 dispatch.

Dade County: Dispatcher says the 911 call center is very busy. Downed trees have been reported in the county.

Murray County: No complaints at this time, according to 911 dispatch.

Walker County: A few reports of downed trees and lines scattered around the county. All problem areas are being cleared and all roads are passable at this time, according to 911 dispatch.

Whitfield County: Several reports of downed trees and lines throughout the county. Some intersections are without power, according to 911 dispatch.

Channel 3 is working to learn about road conditions in all counties affected by the storms. Keep checking back for updates as they become available.