UPDATE: Road conditions in the Channel 3 viewing area

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -
The severe weather hitting the Tennessee Valley is causing some problems on the roadways.
Here are the road conditions in Channel 3 viewing area:
Hamilton County: "Currently, several reports of storm damage continue to come into our dispatch center from live wires down to trees down on the roadways," Hamilton County EMS spokeswoman Amy Maxwell.
- Campbell at Glass Street -- Downed tree is blocking part of the road
- Reports of flooding in the Brainerd and East Gate Loop areas
- Market & 3rd Street -- Fallen traffic lights
- Daisy Dallas & Hixson Pike -- Fallen traffic lights
Flash flooding and minor storm damage has impacted travel in some areas noted below:
1. Situation Summary/Incident Update:
- 2400 Welch Rd Trees down/Road closed Hamilton Co
- Shirley Pond/Harrison Bay Tree down/Road closed Hamilton Co
- Signal Mtn Blvd/Mountain Ct Tree down/Road closed Signal Mtn
- 5400 Delashmitt Rd Tree down/Road closed Chattanooga
- 4700 Rocky River Tree down/Road closed Chattanooga
2. Actions/Closings/Hazards:
- 14304 Old Dayton Pike Trees/Wires Down Hamilton Co
- 2500 Poe Road Tree across roadway Hamilton Co
- 2400 Welch Road Tree across Roadway Hamilton Co
- Hidden Brook/Middle Creek Tree in Roadway Hamilton Co
- 2200 Suck Creek Rd Trees in Roadway Hamilton Co
- 5809 Tyner Ln Power Pole/Wires down Hamilton Co
- 7726 Middle Valley Rd Trees in Roadway Hamilton Co
- Shirley Pond/Harrison Pike Tree across Roadway Hamilton Co
- Eastgate Loop/Brainerd Rd Flooding in roadway Chattanooga
- 5400 Delashmitt Rd Tree down across Roadway Chattanooga
- 1200 Suck Creek Rd Trees in Roadway Chattanooga
- 1400 Signal Mtn Blvd Tree down R lane Chattanooga
- 2500 Stuart St Trees/Wires down Chattanooga
- 3300 Hixson Pike SB Tree across Roadway Chattanooga
- 1700 Ashmore Ave Pole/Wires down Red Bank
- 110 Martin Road Tree down Red Bank
- 1400 Dayton Blvd Power Pole snapped Red Bank
- 4100 Dayton Blvd Power Pole down
- Signal Mtn Blvd/Mountain CT Tree down
- Gold Point Cir/Chester Frost Tree down
Bledsoe County: No reports of any problems, according to 911 dispatch.
Bradley County: Reports of downed trees and lines throughout the county, according to dispatch.
- Mouse Creek Road -- Downed power lines and trees
- 19th Street -- Downed power lines and trees
- North Lee Highway at Walker Valley Road -- ALL lanes are blocked due to a downed tree
Grundy County: No reports of any problems, according to 911 dispatch.
Marion County: All roads are open, according to the Sheriff's Office.
McMinn County: No reports of any problems at this time, according to 911 dispatch.
Meigs County: Reports of some trees down throughout the county.
Polk County: All roads are clear at this time, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Rhea County: All roads are passable at this time, according to 911 dispatch.
Sequatchie County: All roads are clear, according 911 dispatch.
Catoosa County: All roads are clear, according to 911 dispatch.
Dade County: Dispatcher says the 911 call center is very busy. Downed trees have been reported in the county.
Murray County: No complaints at this time, according to 911 dispatch.
Walker County: A few reports of downed trees and lines scattered around the county. All problem areas are being cleared and all roads are passable at this time, according to 911 dispatch.
Whitfield County: Several reports of downed trees and lines throughout the county. Some intersections are without power, according to 911 dispatch.
Channel 3 is working to learn about road conditions in all counties affected by the storms. Keep checking back for updates as they become available.