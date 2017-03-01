Checklist for storm preparedness - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

STORM ALERT

Checklist for storm preparedness

By WRCB Staff

With a severe storm system is approaching, some preparation can make a large difference in your safety (and comfort) before and afterward.

  • Find the safe place in your home, apartment or office.
  • Make sure you have a battery-powered weather radio, and extra batteries.
  • Have a flashlight or battery-powered lantern handy. Candles, while providing light, can be dangerous around children and pets.
  • Expect power interruptions and outages. Keep your refrigerator and freezer closed. Food should last at least 24 hours if power goes out. A manual can opener will help as well.
  • Charge your cellphone, and install the WRCB News and Weather apps.
  • Fill clean jugs/sinks/bathtubs with water for bathing. Moist towelettes and baby wipes can help with personal sanitation. One gallon of water per person per day is a good rule of thumb; more during warmer months.
  • Know where the water and gas emergency shut-off valves are located in your home.
  • Make sure outdoor furniture is secure. Patio tables and chairs can easily become airborne in strong winds.
  • Have a first aid kit nearby. 
  • Often forgotten, be sure to secure important personal papers and documents.
  • Unplug unused electronic equipment until the storm has passed.
  • Don't use charcoal and gas grills indoors.
  • If you're caught outside, find a low place such as a ravine or valley. Be alert for flash floods.
  • Being inside a car is safer than being outdoors.
