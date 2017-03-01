US 101’S Heart Strings for Hope raises money for St. Jude - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

US 101’S Heart Strings for Hope raises money for St. Jude

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

US 101 is holding their 2017 Heart Strings for Hope concert on Tuesday, March 7 at the Tivoli Theatre. The concert starts at 7 p.m.

All proceeds benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the important work they do in their fight against childhood cancer.

The tickets are sold out at this time.

This year’s concert features Kelsea Ballerini, Kelley Lovelace, LoCash, Randy Houser and Craig Campbell.

