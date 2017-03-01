Cloudland Canyon now offers bike rentals

Some North Georgia trails will soon be more accessible to cyclists.

The Chattanooga Connector Trail will connect the downtown area all the way to Cloudland Canyon State Park. The park is one of the access points to the Cloudland Connector Trail that is popular with mountain bikers.

Cloudland Canyon is now offering bike rentals to make the trails more available to everyone. They also offer a mountain bike hike every Tuesday and Sunday from March through November.

Bikes are available to rent for a half-day at $35 and for a full day at $55. You can pay at the park visitor center and pick up the bikes at the interpretive center.

The 14-mile Cloudland Connector Trail goes to the Five Points Recreation Area for over 20 miles of trails. That will eventually connect to Chattanooga.