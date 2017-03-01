UPDATE: “Ashes To Go” is canceled in Chattanooga due to severe weather.

PREVIOUS STORY: On the Christian calendar, Ash Wednesday marks the start of Lent. Several churches are offering “Ashes to Go” from noon to 2 p.m. in different spots downtown.

Miller Plaza (Market St & MLK)

Walnut Street Bridge

Free Speech Area at UTC

The Steeple (Georgia & McCallie Aves)

Community Kitchen (E. 11th St)

The group of ministers is from several denominations. They will start with a short service of worship in front of the Hamilton County Courthouse on Georgia Avenue.