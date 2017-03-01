UPDATE: "Ashes to Go" is canceled - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: "Ashes to Go" is canceled

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: “Ashes To Go” is canceled in Chattanooga due to severe weather.

PREVIOUS STORY: On the Christian calendar, Ash Wednesday marks the start of Lent. Several churches are offering “Ashes to Go” from noon to 2 p.m. in different spots downtown.

  • Miller Plaza (Market St & MLK)
  • Walnut Street Bridge
  • Free Speech Area at UTC
  • The Steeple (Georgia & McCallie Aves)
  • Community Kitchen (E. 11th St)

The group of ministers is from several denominations. They will start with a short service of worship in front of the Hamilton County Courthouse on Georgia Avenue.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.