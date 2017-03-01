Woman shot in domestic dispute

A shooting that appears to have stemmed from a domestic dispute late Tuesday evening sent a woman to a local hospital after being shot.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the intersection of Birchwood Pike and Highway 60.

Matthew Robert Leon Layne, 21, of Harrison, fired several times into a vehicle driven by his girlfriend after she stopped at the intersection, according to HCSO spokesman G.A. Bennett.

The shooting was apparently the continuation of an argument which occurred earlier in the evening at a different location.

Officials say the victim was able to drive away from that location, and Layne followed her to their residence.

When deputies arrived at the home, they attempted to persuade Layne to come outside.

During the negotiations, deputies heard a gunshot from inside the residence.

Deputies entered the home and found Layne with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to a local hospital where he is being treated for a non-life-threating injury.

The victim received a minor injury which did not require medical attention.

Arrest warrants are currently being sought for Layne.