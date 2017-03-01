List of area storm shelters - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

List of area storm shelters

Posted: Updated:

Bradley County Storm Shelters

3 Fire Hall 

Walker Valley School

750 Lauderdale Memorial Hwy, Cleveland, TN 37312

Hamilton County Storm Shelters

Apison United Methodist Church

4404 Bill Jones Road Apison, TN 37302

(423) 454-9882

Grundy County Primary Storm Shelters

Altamont
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
12471 Hwy 108
Bishop Aaron Barrett 692-3060
Church 692-3089

Beersheba Springs
Grace Baptist Church
56 Backbone Rd.
Pastor Johnny Gross – 692-3080
Church 692-3916

Coalmont

 NO SHELTER
Gruetli-Laager

NO SHELTER

Monteagle
First Baptist Church
239 1st Street
Church 924-3243

Palmer
First Baptist Church – Basement
Hwy 56 next to Dr. Wah’s Office 
Billy Guffey 779-3984

Pelham
Valley Home Methodist Church 
Half Basement


Tracy City
First Baptist Church
531 Main Street
Church – 592-8100

Meigs County Storm Shelters

Big Springs Church of Christ 

Brittsville Baptist Church

2650 Brittsville Rd, Georgetown, TN 37336

(423) 472-5177

