UPDATE: SR-153 re-opens after pedestrian fatality

UPDATE: All lanes of highway 153 have re-opened after a pedestrian was hit and killed early this morning near Northgate Mall.

Police said the accident happened on Highway 153 just before 4:30 a.m. near the Sears Auto Center.

Chattanooga Police Department's traffic reconstruction team spent several hours gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses to learn more about what happened in the fatal accident.



All three northbound lanes of traffic were closed Wednesday morning on one of the busiest highways in Hamilton County.

"A female pedestrian walked into the path of the moving vehicle. The driver of the vehicle didn't see the woman, its dark kind of in that area and there was no way the person was able to stop,” said Spokesperson Elisa Myzal.



Traffic investigators used advanced technology to help gather evidence.

“They bring out a scanner system and take images of the whole scene and so then they can recreate what happened. They also take data from the vehicle that's involved,” Myzal said.



The victim was transported to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries. Police have not identified the woman until family members are notified.

Some residents like Dewayne Wrinkle said it’s a known trouble spot for people not properly crossing the road.

"People coming to work, shop at these malls crossing the street going to subway or some of the eateries right here they go across this road, they go across here,: Wrinkle said.



Wrinkle has worked and lived near Highway 153 for more than 20 years, he said traffic has dramatically increased in the area, making it more dangerous for pedestrians.

"The pedestrian was wearing a dark colored top and in the stretch of roadway where she did cross there isn't street lights,” Myzal added.



It’s why some residents like Wrinkle hopes the city will do more to make the area more pedestrian friendly.

"Lighting is an issue it's dark, you got lighting up in here and some lighting here but it's dark all the way down 153 till you get back to the intersection, it's dark,” he said.

Traffic was closed in the northbound lanes for about five hours. Police said reconstructing the scene of an accident can be a lengthy, but necessary process to determine what happened.

PREVIOUS UPDATE: All lanes of Sr-153 have re-opened after a pedestrian was struck and killed early Wednesday morning on SR-153 near Northgate Mall.

Police say the woman will not be identified until her family members are notified. She was transported to a local hospital and succumbed to her injuries afterward.

The driver is cooperating with police in the investigation.

Drivers should expect the area around the mall to remain congested until the investigation has concluded. Motorists should seek alternate routes if possible.