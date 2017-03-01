UPDATE: Tornado Watch issued for Tennessee Valley until 7pm

UPDATE: A Tornado Watch is in effect for our area until 7 PM EST(6 PM CST).This means severe storms with strong damaging winds, hail and possible tornadoes will occur through this afternoon and early evening.

You should be ready to move quickly in case a tornado warning is issued for your area. Skies will be clearing later tonight and winds will be brisk and out of the northwest. Lows tonight should be near 40.

Highs on Thursday will be near 60 with lots of sunshine and a northwest breeze. Friday should be sunny and breezy with highs in the mid 50's.

This weekend will be mostly sunny and seasonable with highs in the mid to upper 50's Saturday and lows 60's on Sunday.

Next week will start off warmer with partly cloudy skies on Monday and highs in the mid 60's. Tuesday some showers and a few storms will be likely with a warm high in the mid 60's. Sunshine will return on Wednesday with highs near 60.

To track the storms interactively, download the WRCB weather app . Paul Barys