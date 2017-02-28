Hamilton County schools transportation director Coulter steps aside

Hamilton County schools transportation director Ben Coulter is stepping aside.

Coulter has been dividing his time between the school system's Information Technology Department and his transportation duties.

As soon as the school system hires a full-time transportation director, Coulter will return to his previous position in the I.T. Department.

Coulter said the school system needs someone who can focus on transportation full time.

He says he will stay on the job until the current transportation contract talks are completed.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.