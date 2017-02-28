TRAFFIC: Signal Mountain Blvd. reopens after crash - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Photo by Signal Mountain PD. Photo by Signal Mountain PD.
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, TN (WRCB) -

A crash shut down Signal Mountain Boulevard Tuesday evening.

The crash happened between the 950-1000 block below Shoal Creek Road shortly after 4:00 p.m.

Police say no one was injured.

The road reopened about an hour and a half later.

