Bradley Co. man charged in theft from local trucking company

Mugshot of Jamie Lee Anderson provided by B.C.S.O.

A Bradley County man is facing theft and forgery charges for stealing thousands of dollars from a trucking company that employed him.

Sheriff's spokesman James Bradford says 41-year-old Jamie Lee Anderson of Charleston issued checks to himself more than 90 times from an account held by Advantage Logistics Trucking Company in Cleveland.

Bradford says Anderson is accused of taking more than $40,000.

The Grand Jury indicted Anderson on charges of theft over $10,000 and forgery.

