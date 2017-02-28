Finley Stadium Executive Director resigns - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Finley Stadium Executive Director resigns

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

The Finley Stadium Corporation announced today that Paul Smith has resigned as the executive director of the facility. Smith has served as executive director of Finley Stadium since January of 2014.

“I have great affection for Finley Stadium and enjoyed the challenge of growing the venue over the last three years,” Smith said. “I respect the Board of Directors and if needed, will help with the transition to new management and I am looking forward to my next challenge.”

Finley Stadium officials said that a search for a new executive director will begin immediately.

