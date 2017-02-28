Save My Care bus tour stops in Chattanooga

The nationwide Save My Care bus tour started last month in Washington D.C. and rallied this morning in Chattanooga.

The rallies are held to tell the stories of the Americans that will be impacted by Congress' plan to repeal health care reform.

The Save My Care bus tour intends to highlight the need to protect access to quality, Affordable Health Care.

An organizer of the tour says their goal is help people become more informed about their health care plan.

"To really understand how they're going to be personally impacted by any changes to the ACA so that when they do need to speak up , when they do need to reach out to Sen. Alexander to Sen. Corker they can convey their personal story in a way that's going to be powerful and compelling," Julie Edmondson, ACA advocate.

You can visit the Save My Care website here.