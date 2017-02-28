VFL Eric Berry signs six year, $78 million deal

Former Tennessee Volunteer Eric Berry has signed a six-year $78 million dollar deal, with $40 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports.

In December of 2014, Berry was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma, a form of cancer. He was cleared to play in July of 2015. Berry had a stellar 2015 season and made the Pro Bowl and NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

In the off-season of 2015, the Chiefs placed the Franchise tag on him, which is only a one year contract. This past season Eric Berry was named first team All-Pro and to his fifth Pro Bowl. Berry has been adamant about not being franchised tagged again by the Chiefs.

He is now the highest paid player at his position in the NFL.