Six juveniles arrested at Soddy Daisy HS for fighting

Six students were arrested at Soddy Daisy High School after a fight.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says the fight happened in the school Monday and it started over a disagreement between two girls. As the fight continued, four other girls joined in.

Police charged all six with disorderly conduct and they were taken to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center.

The suspects will not be identified because they're juveniles. 

