Marching band injured in Gulf Shores Mardi Gras, Parade cancelled

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Local 15 has confirmed that up to 11 members of a marching band have been injured in the Gulf Shores Mardi Gras parade, with several fractures and lacerations. The parade is now canceled.

Eyewitness accounts say a driver slipped off the brake onto the gas, plowing into the back of the Gulf Shores High School marching band. Early reports suggest 11 injured and 3 in critical condition.

WPMI has a crew on the scene, this story will be updated as we get more information.

