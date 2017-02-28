New iPhone to have curved screen - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

New iPhone to have curved screen

Apple CEO Tim Cook. AP photo Apple CEO Tim Cook. AP photo

(CNBC) - One model of Apple's next iPhone coming out this year will adopt a flexible display, according to reports.

The Cupertino, California-based company has ordered sufficient components to enable mass production, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The tech giant had been studying flexible OLED displays and asked suppliers for prototypes late last year, the Journal said.

CNBC has reached out to Apple for comment.

The introduction of a curved display will follow suit with rival Samsung, which has a curved screen on some of its models like the Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge.

Other rumor sites report that Apple may drop their proprietary Lightning connector in favor of the newer USB-C standard, much like their current MacBook Pro laptop offerings.

Analysts have looked toward the much-anticipated September release of the iPhone 8 — the 10th anniversary of the release of the iconic device — which is expected to be a significant upgrade.

