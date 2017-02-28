Library seeks help identifying people, places in photos - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Library seeks help identifying people, places in photos

Posted: Updated:

OAK RIDGE, TN (AP) - The Oak Ridge Public Library is looking for help in identifying names and places shown in a vast photograph collection that the library houses.

The photos were taken by Ruth Carey from the 1960s to the mid-1990s, and some contain images of political and cultural figures. Many don't include notes about who is in the photo or when or where it was taken, however.

Staff and volunteers have begun digitizing the collection, and those photos may be viewed online at http://www.orpl.org . But many of the photos are not digitized, so the library is holding viewing days when the public can help identify the people and places pictured.

The next date is March 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by April 1, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.