3 In Your Town: TN Aquarium adds lemurs

In Chattanooga, we're lucky enough to have one of the best aquariums in the country. Starting Wednesday, there are nine more reasons to swing by.

The grand opening of the Lemur Forest Exhibit at the Tennessee Aquarium is March 1.

A four-month renovation has completely transformed the Tropical Cove in the Ocean Journey building. The exhibit shows off seven endangered ring-tailed lemurs and a pair of critically endangered red-ruffed lemurs.

The new Lemur Forest is the result of almost four years of research and months of consultations on lemur care with other experts.

Lemurs are actually the most endangered class of mammals on the planet. They are native to Madagascar and there are more than 100 different species.

The aquarium will hold two Leaping Lemurs presentations each day at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. so you can learn more about these creatures from the experts who help take care of them.