3 In Your Town: Glass Blowing

Many people in the Tennessee Valley may know Ignis Glass for their creative holiday ornaments, but they offer much more than pure decorations.

Ignis is a unique destination for those seeking a downtown Chattanooga experience that's a little out of the ordinary. When someone is working with the melted glass, the material gets up to 2,000 degrees.

The owner, Chris Mosey, says that can be intimidating, but the hardest part for customers is choosing the colors for their pieces.

Glassblowing is a unique, age-old craft that Mosey fell in love with in college. Now there's a new movement -- a sentimental way to honor loved ones after they've passed on. Mosey says they incorporate cremains into the glass of one-of-a-kind pieces.

One customer, Amparo Atencio, said "I chose an art piece... I wanted something tangible in my home. My vision and reality is exactly as I hoped it would be and as soon as I saw it I knew it was perfection."

Ignis Glass Studio is located on Broad Street in downtown.

