George Thorogood, Morris Day and Boz Scaggs to headline Riverbend 2017

Friends of the Festival have announced the Riverbend 2017 lineup, featuring George Thorogood and The Destroyers, Morris Day & The Time and Boz Scaggs, according to Amy Morrow, Riverbend spokesman.

Thorogood plays on June 14 when they hit the Coke Stage at 9:30 pm. Thorogood And The Destroyers has been a nonstop touring rock and roll machine for decades. In that time the band’s signature snarling, buzz saw bluesy rock ‘n’ roll blend generated classic rock staples like “Bad to the Bone,” “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer,” “I Drink Alone,” “Who Do You Love,” “Move it On Over,” and many more.

If you missed Morris Day & The Time performing on the 59th Annual Grammy Awards earlier this month, no worries. Morris Day & The Time with Cameo will check the clock at 9:30 pm June 15. Morris Day and his quirky accompanists have carved out a sizable cult following over the past two decades as purveyors of catchy, contagious, multilayered funk. They're known for unforgettable hits like 'The Walk,' 'Oaktree,' and 'Fishnet.' Cameo has maintained its core funkiness for nearly four decades selling over 20 million records. Their sound and reputation for live performances have set one of the benchmarks that artists aspire to reach. Cameo will be alongside Morris Day & The Time June 15.

Boz Scaggs will fire up the 9:30 pm slot on the Coke Stage opening night, June 9. Fans who have followed Scaggs’ remarkable career dating back to his time with the Steve Miller Band and his solo triumphs with such classic albums as Silk Degrees and Middle Man will be just as pleased with his latest work. “I’m at a point where I’m having a lot of fun with music, more than ever,” Boz Scaggs says about his spellbinding new album, A Fool to Care. “It’s like I’m just going wherever I want to go with it.”

Don Felder formerly of the Eagles. Yes, there’s life after the Eagles. Felder, an American musician and songwriter is best known for his work as a lead guitarist for the Eagles. He’s been rocking a solo career since he left the band years back.

Corey Smith sees it this way, he owes a debt to his fans. And it’s one he is determined to repay with his 10th album, While the Gettin’ Is Good. The project marks the first time that the singer-songwriter, a wildly popular touring artist who has produced all of his past efforts, has turned over the reins to a bona fide country music producer in Keith Stegall. The result is Smith’s most ambitious record yet, as well as a return on the investment made by the fans who have supported him since his first album in 2003.

Mother’s Finest recently introduced a new single by the long-running Queen and Kings of Funk Rock, Mothers finest. SHUT UP is right on target with Mothers Finest's history of making great Funk Rock Music. They’re known for hits like “Baby Love” and “Mickey’s Monkey.

Here Come The Mummies will return for the finale of Riverbend Festival. The eight-piece funk-rock band of 5000-year-old Egyptian Mummies is guaranteed to spook the groove right out of your soul. Some claim they are reincarnated Grammy-winning studio musicians, but their identities are unknown thanks to the clever getup. Regardless, HCTM’s mysterious personas, cunning song-craft, and unrelenting live show will bend your brain.

Coke Stage acts:

Don Felder 6/10

Corey Smith 6/11

Mother's Finest 6/14

Morris Day & The Time with Cameo 6/15

Here Come The Mummies 6/17

Over two whirlwind years, Whiskey Meyers, a gritty Texas band, hit #1 on the iTunes Country Chart with their breakout third album 'Early Morning Shakes' earning raves from Rolling Stone to USA Today. They've also toured the US and UK relentlessly, slaying massive festival crowds and sharing stages with Lynyrd Skynyrd, Hank Williams Jr., Jamey Johnson, and more along the way.

The Joy Formidable has never been a band to shy away from a challenge, proving that time and again by holding their own as support for legendary artists and acts from Sir Paul McCartney to The Foo Fighters and The Black Keys. Rolling Stone has described them as 'wickedly bracing and Himalaya-huge.'

White Denim's latest album is a return to the Austin quartet’s frenetic rock band roots, and is both a jubilant thrill ride and joyous celebration of their past ten years. Heading into the studio with an external producer to oversee a whole album for the first time - and even writing a tune with Cass McCombs (‘Thank You’) - the band teamed up with the legendary Ethan Johns (Paul McCartney, Laura Marling, The Staves) to produce their first truly live record, one teeming with a cool ‘70s undertow, tumultuous riffs and a feverish energy that’s resulted in arguably some of their biggest and brawniest songs to date.

By now, everyone knows the Yardbirds legend, if not their music; the band graduated three of the great PhDs of rock guitar: Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck and Jimmy Page. They created hard rock out of standard twelve-bar blues, doubling the tempos and whacking the amps up to ten.

The Last Bandoleros burst onto the country music scene in Nashville last year earning widespread recognition. Rolling Stone named them an “Artist to Watch” and hailed them “the next generation of Tex-Mex renegades,” while Entertainment Weekly featured the band as one of their “Breaking Big” artists.

Bud Light Stage acts:

Whiskey Meyers 6/9

The Joy Formidable 6/10

White Denim 6/11

The Yardbirds 6/16

Last Bandoleros 6/17

High Valley will hit the Unum Stage June 9th at 8PM. Rolling Stone dubbed them Country Artist You Need To Know. High Valley made their TV debut on earlier this year to perform their hit single “ Make You Mine” on NBC’s TODAY Show. The Atlantic Records / Warner Music Nashville duo has accumulated more than 7.3 million streams for the lead single “ Make You Mine,” which has already sold more than 150,000 downloads worldwide as it accelerates toward the top 20 and beyond on the country radio charts.

Billy Joe Shaver takes over the TVFCU Stage June 15th at 7:45. Shaver is truly one of the most respected figures in American music. Bob Dylan, who rarely covers other writers, has often played Billy Joe‘s “Old Five And Dimers Like Me” in concert. Johnny Cash called him “my favorite songwriter.” The Washington Post noted, “When the country outlaws were collecting their holy writings, Billy Joe Shaver was carving out Exodus.” Among his many classics are “I’m Just an Old Chunk of Coal (But I’m Gonna Be a Diamond Some Day),” “Honky Tonk Heroes,” and “Georgia on a Fast Train.”

Buy admission early online and $ave: Star Seating for all Coke Stage acts including the previously announced Toby Keith and Old Dominion, is available at riverbendfestival.com. General admission is $42, a $13 savings. General admission is needed to support reserved seating.

Group admission sales are underway as well. Purchase at least 50 general admission wristbands for $35 each or 100+ for $30 each. Pass on the savings to your group or simply use them as a way to say 'thank you' to employees or clients. For more information call 423.756.2211 or email gina@riverbendfestival.com.