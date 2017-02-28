Wally's Friends holding "Spay-Ghetti" dinner - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Wally's Friends holding "Spay-Ghetti" dinner

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Tuesday marks World Spay Day and Wally's Friends are holding their largest fundraiser tonight.

Wally's Friends "Spay-Ghetti" Dinner is at The Venue from 6 to 9 p.m. on 4119 Cummings Highway. 

The organization has spayed and neutered more than 100,000 animals in efforts of slowing the animal overpopulation. 

Tickets to the dinner are $40 dollars. The event features comedian Karen Mills and Music by the Booker T. Scruggs Ensemble. There will also be an auction.

