Wally's Friends holding "Spay-Ghetti" dinner

Tuesday marks World Spay Day and Wally's Friends are holding their largest fundraiser tonight.

Wally's Friends "Spay-Ghetti" Dinner is at The Venue from 6 to 9 p.m. on 4119 Cummings Highway.

The organization has spayed and neutered more than 100,000 animals in efforts of slowing the animal overpopulation.

Tickets to the dinner are $40 dollars. The event features comedian Karen Mills and Music by the Booker T. Scruggs Ensemble. There will also be an auction.