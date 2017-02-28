UPDATE: Strong storms, with possible hail and damaging winds expected Wednesday

UPDATE: Showers will end tonight with warmer lows holding in the mid to upper 50's. Another round of showers and storms will move in for Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has put us into an enhanced risk area for severe weather. This means there is a pretty good chance we will go under a watch tomorrow. Strong thunderstorms with damaging winds and hail along with vivid lightning will be possible. The threat of tornadoes will be low, but still possible.

Now is a good time to make sure everyone in your family knows what to do in case of severe weather. A WIND ADVISORY has also been issued for Wednesday in advance of winds with gusts near 50 mph.

Showers will end Wednesday night with cooler air arriving. Lows will be in the low 40's Thursday morning with mild highs near 60 Thursday afternoon. Friday through Sunday will be sunny with highs in the 50's Friday and Saturday and in the 60's Sunday.

Monday will see increasing clouds and highs near 70. More rain will move in for next Tuesday.

