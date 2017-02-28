UPDATE: Ooltewah house fire under investigation as possible arson

UPDATE: Investigators think someone intentionally burned an Ooltewah home to the ground.

The fire broke out just before 11 p.m. Monday night on Woodland Drive.

Officials said that the home was abandoned and had no electricity, now they're working to determine if it was an arson.

Betty Goins lives next door she said the fire could be seen from more than a mile away.

"The flames was pretty high and the neighbors right there Vicky and Ricky they said that it was real high in the sky and stuff and was burning,” Goins explained.



Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire. When they arrived at the vacant home they said it was too late, as the structure was already engulfed in flames.

Goins' family saw it all unfold, just feet away from their bedroom window.

"People was calling me last night making sure it wasn't my house,” Goins added.



Hamilton County EMS said the home has been empty for several years. Trash and overgrowth made it difficult for first responders to reach the house.

Neighbors said the property has been a trouble spot in the community.

"I think that some bums been living up there, you know hanging out or something like that,” Goins said.



Officials said no one was hurt while battling the fire.

Nearby residents kept a close eye on the fire to keep it from spreading to their homes.

"It could've set the woods or anything on fire and spread on up here, I was concerned about that,” Goins said.

Investigators said the structure is a total loss. The cause of the fire is still undetermined.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is taking over the investigation. If you were in the area or have any tips, call authorities.

PREVIOUS STORY: Officials say that this fire is now being investigated as a possible arson fire. When the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene Monday night, the fire was fully involved.

Crews reported the house was hard to get to due to yard overgrowth and that it was an abandoned home with no electricity.

According to neighbors, no one has lived in the home for several years. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

PREVIOUS STORY: Officials tell Channel 3 that the home is a complete loss. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The home is on the 4600 block of Woodland Drive. No one was at the home when the fire started.

PREVIOUS STORY: A fire late Monday damaged a home in Hamilton County near Ooltewah.

The fire started around 10:45 p.m. near the intersection of Woodland Drive and Pattentown Road. There are no reports of injuries at this time.

The extent of the damage and the cause of the fire are unclear.