McCall hopeful Mocs can get leading scorer Tre' Mclean "back on our team"

Following the Mocs regular season finale at The Citadel, a nine point loss, head coach Matt McCall said he was hopeful the Mocs could get their leading scorer Tre' McLean "back on our team" before the Southern Conference Tournament begins.

McCall said, "there's an expectation and a standard that we always try to live up to. Tre' is a great kid. A kid I developed a close relationship right when I got the job. No body wants to see him succeed more than I do. I'm pulling for him, that we can get him back on our team as soon as we get back to Chattanooga."

McLean was ruled unavailable of The Citadel game for "conduct detrimental to the team." He didn't play in the second half of Saturday's home loss to Mercer and he was held out of the first half of the Samford game before the Mercer game. Sources tell us he was held out of the Samford game for a pair of tweets that have since been deleted.

McCall added, "Tre' is a guy that obviously had a lot of expectations going into the season. He handled them well for the most part, up until lately. No one cares about him as much as we do as a staff. We're really hoping that he can make the decisions necessary to be with us in Asheville."

The Mocs were also without starting point guard Greg Pryor during The Citadel loss, he was seen before the game wearing a cast from his hand to elbow. Sources tell us that Pryor injured his hand hitting a door following Saturday's home loss. UTC hasn't confirmed how long Pryor will be out.