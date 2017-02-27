Mocs lose regular season finale at The Citadel, 85-76

CHARLESTON, S.C. (GoMocs.com) --- The Chattanooga Mocs closed the regular season slate with an 85-76 loss at The Citadel despite a 24-point performance from Justin Tuoyo. That total tied a career high for the senior big man from Fayetteville, Ga.

Makale Foreman got the Mocs within four, 72-68, with just under seven minutes to play. Preston Parks, who scored 22 for the Bulldogs, answered with a triple of his own 16 second later. Turnovers on back-to-back possessions fueled a quick 7-0 spurt for the home squad. The Mocs got no closer than six the rest of the way.

Casey Jones had a double-double for UTC with 10 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Foreman and Peyton Woods each had 12 points off the bench.

Parks led four in double figures for the home team. Ezekiel Balogun added 18 points and nine rebounds, as Zane Najdawi and Warren Sledge chipped in 13 and 12, respectively.

The Mocs dished out a season-high 22 assists led by Rodney Chatman’s seven. Chatman also had seven rebounds as the visitors out-boarded their hosts 41-35.

Chattanooga sets its sights on the Southern Conference Championships this weekend in Asheville. It faces Wofford in the quarterfinals at 2:30 p.m., in the U.S. Cellular Center. UNCG (1 seed), Western Carolina (8) and The Citadel (9) are also in the Mocs half of the bracket.