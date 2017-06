The Internal Revenue Service claims East Ridge Judge John Chris Helton owes the agency over $408,000 in unpaid taxes, interest and penalties going back as far as 2004.

According to court documents filed Friday, Helton and his ex-wife, Esther - who serves on the city council - jointly owe $20,651 on taxes due between 2012 and 2014.

