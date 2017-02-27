'Hacksaw Ridge' wins 2 Oscar awards, honoring local Desmond Doss

Sunday night's Oscar awards ceremony was an unforgettable one, and a Hollywood film with a Chattanooga connection won two Oscars.

Hacksaw Ridge is the powerful true story of Desmond Doss. He was a World War II Army medic who refused to carry a weapon but saved the lives of 75 men.

Desmond Doss lived most of his life after the war in the Chattanooga area.



Doss agreed to make the movie "Hacksaw Ridge" in the parking lot of the Village Market in Collegedale.

The movie is now showing the world the kind of hero Desmond Doss really was.

Hacksaw Ridge won Oscar awards for Best Sound Mixing and Best Film Editing.

"I had no weapons. I had a choice of any weapon I would accept, even a trench knife, I says I'll leave the fighting to y'all and I'll just do the patchin," Doss said in a 2004 interview with Channel 3.

While living in Walker County, Doss and his wife would often participate in Chattanooga parades.

He donated his original Medal of Honor, his helmet and medical equipment he carried on Hacksaw Ridge to the local Medal of Honor Heritage Center.

"In a world full of negativity, to see something so positive being embraced, not only among our community, among our nation, but among Hollywood individuals who might not of otherwise picked it up," said Charles Googe, Executive Director of the Charles Coolidge Medal of Honor Heritage Center.

Googe travels to local schools to play the role of Desmond Doss for living history presentations.



He teaches students about Doss' loyalty, character, and faith.

"So we do this to get students thinking in a different way how might I exhibit those same characteristics in my own life, what can I contribute to my community the same as Desmond contributed to those around him," Googe said.

The movie focuses on Doss' heroic efforts on an Okinawa mountain top.

While under attack, Doss single-handily brought 75 injured men to safety.



The man, many local to Chattanooga already knew.

"One of his insurance agents, his attorney, I've met so many people that knew him through church and through life and said we saw the film and it represented him perfectly," Googe said.



Doss passed away in 2006 at the age of 87.



He's buried in the Chattanooga National Cemetery.



There is a sculpture of doss at the Tennessee Veteran's Memorial Park in Collegedale.

