Police investigate funds missing from Grundy Co. HS fundraiser

Police are investigating missing funds from a fundraiser event at Grundy County High School.

The Grundy County Sheriff's Department says money went missing from a fundraiser either held by the girls' basketball team or the booster club.

And a complaint filed said the Girls' Basketball coach, Jonathan Shedd, was behind the missing funds.

Police asked the Tennessee Comptroller's Office to help with the investigation.

Channel 3 reached out to the school's Superintendent and have not yet heard back.