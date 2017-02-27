Police investigate funds missing from Grundy Co. HS fundraiser - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Police investigate funds missing from Grundy Co. HS fundraiser

By Chris Brantley, Web Producer/Weekend Assignment Manager
Photo: The Grundy Herald Photo: The Grundy Herald
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

Police are investigating missing funds from a fundraiser event at Grundy County High School.

The Grundy County Sheriff's Department says money went missing from a fundraiser either held by the girls' basketball team or the booster club.

And a complaint filed said the Girls' Basketball coach, Jonathan Shedd, was behind the missing funds.

Police asked the Tennessee Comptroller's Office to help with the investigation.

Channel 3 reached out to the school's Superintendent and have not yet heard back. 

