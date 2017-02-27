UPDATE: Car driver charged in school bus crash on Old Chattanooga Pike

UPDATE: Tennessee Highway Patrol Lt. John Harmon tells Channel 3 that preliminary information is that Anthony Webb, 33 of Cleveland, was driving the 1998 Nissan Sentra was negotiating a curve and crossed into the path of the school bus.

The bus driver was Daniella Sandoval, 40, also of Cleveland.

Webb has been charged with failure to use due care and failure to maintain lane of travel.

There were 33 students aboard the bus; two of the students were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

PREVIOUS STORY: Tennessee Highway Patrol is on scene of a bus crash on Old Chattanooga Pike in Bradley County.

The crash involves Bradley County school bus number 48 (Black Fox Elementary) and a passenger vehicle. The passenger vehicle crossed the center line and grazed the right side bumper of the bus, according to Bradley County Director of Schools, Linda Cash.

The principal of the school and Transportation Supervisor were present at the scene.

THP tells Channel 3 that there are 3 children that sustained minor injuries from the crash and are being transported to Tennova as a precaution.

A secondary bus will complete the route. School officials say parents have been contacted.