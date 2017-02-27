President Trump supporters hold downtown Atlanta rally

ATLANTA - About 150 supporters of President Donald Trump gathered across from the Georgia State Capitol as they staged one of another round of rallies Monday afternoon to push back against the loud national noise of town hall meetings coming from critics of lawmakers over the past few weeks.

Monday's event was organized by Debbie Dooley, well-known leader within Georgia's Tea Party circles. She is working to organize 'Spirit of America events across the nation, which she says are open to anyone who supports Trump in his efforts to 'bring back manufacturing jobs to America, put the security of our nation ahead of political correctness," and other memes expressed within the 2016 Republican campaign platform.

Monday afternoon's rally comes on the heels of an earlier, sparsely attended pro-Trump rally more than a week ago in downtown Atlanta.

11Alive contributed to this story