Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday

By Paul Barys, Chief Meteorologist
We may see a few breaks in the cloud cover tonight, but if that happens some patchy dense fog could form. Most of the rain is out of here for awhile.  On Tuesday, clouds will thicken up and more light rain showers will move in. They will continue off and on through Tuesday night. Highs will approach 70 Tuesday and lows will drop to near 60 Tuesday night.

Wednesday could get exciting. The Storm Prediction Center has placed us in an enhanced area for severe weather.  This means that late Wednesday afternoon and evening we may have a series of strong to severe storms move through the Tennessee Valley.  We may go under some sort of watch(either Severe Thunderstorm or Tornado Watch) during that time period.  Stay tuned!

Once the cold front passes dry weather will return for Thursday and right into the weekend.  The next chance for rain would be next Monday late in the day.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app.  Paul Barys

For Tuesday:

  • 8am... Clouds, Fog, 47
  • Noon... Showers, 60
  • 5pm... Showers, 68
