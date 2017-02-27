Former NASA employee sentenced to 10 years for Coercion of a Min - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Former NASA employee sentenced to 10 years for Coercion of a Minor

By Chris Brantley, Web Producer/Weekend Assignment Manager
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

A former NASA employee sentenced to 10 years for Coercion of a Minor. 

Thomas de Matteis, 54, of Hazel Green, Alabama was sentenced Tuesday morning for charges he pleaded guilty to in November of 2016.

At the time of his offenses, Matteis was employed by NASA in Alabama.  An investigation started by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) revealed that he communicated online, both from his home and office in Alabama, with a law enforcement agent posing as a 14-year old girl.  Matteis drove to Chattanooga, Tenn., expecting to meet the 14-year old and engage in sexual activity with her. 

In addition to the TBI and HSI, once it was discovered that some of the criminal activity occurred in Alabama using his office computer, the NASA Office of Inspector General joined the investigation.  Assistant U.S. Attorney Terra L. Bay represented the United States.  

