Pot charge dismissed against Tennessee receiver Jauan Jennings

By Knoxville News Sentinel

A misdemeanor charge for marijuana possession has been dismissed against University of Tennessee football player Jauan Jennings.

The charge, filed in connection with a Jan. 15 traffic stop in Fort Sanders, was dismissed on payment of court costs Monday, the Knox County General Sessions Court Clerk's office confirmed.

Jennings, who is listed in court records as Bennie J. Jennings III, was set for a bonded arraignment Monday. He did not appear in court.

