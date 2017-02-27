Dalton Police officers to take part in polar plunge

Officer Terry Smith, Assistant Chief Cliff Cason, Officer Bart Chandler, Captain Chris Crossen, and Sergeant Ricky Long post with Shaquille O'Neal at Saturday's Polar Plunge (via Bruce Frazier)

DPD officers test the waters of Acworth Beach before plunging the rest of the way in at Saturday's event (via Bruce Frazier)

Dalton Police Department officers will take part in a special "Polar Plunge" event Monday afternoon.

Officials will meet at Dalton High School for the event, which begins at 2:00 p.m.

The event is meant to raise awareness for special needs students at the school and in surrounding areas.

Officers will jump into the pool at Dalton High School, and students who helped with fundraising for the Polar Plunge will also get to participate.

DPD officers also took part in a separate Polar Plunge fundraiser for Special Olympics Georgia on Saturday on Acworth Beach, by jumping into the chilly waters.

On Saturday, the participating officers met athlete Shaquille O'Neal, who was on hand to help promote the event. The officers, who wore penguin outfits, also won the event's "best costume" award.

Officials say that the Dalton Police Department and students from Dalton High School and Dalton Middle School raised a total of $4,000 in support of Special Olympics Georgia.