‘God was on his side’: Teen survives seven-story fall in car

A vehicle drove off a parking garage and landed in a building below Sunday afternoon, Feb. 26, 2017, Houston, Texas. KPRC photo

BY TIM STELLOH and AMY CALVIN, NBC News

(NBC News) - A Houston teenager was recovering Sunday after driving off the seventh floor of a parking garage and landing upside down on the roof of a store below, officials said.

Firefighters arrived at the store, Westheimer Plumbing and Hardware, around noon and found the unidentified teenager apparently in shock and sitting inside the locked, closed shop, Houston Fire Department Capt. Al Castillo told NBC News.

Images showed the car partially lodged in the shop's roof with a large hole beside it.

It was unclear why the teen drove off the parking garage, Castillo said, though he only suffered cuts and lacerations.

"It's amazing he wasn't more seriously injured," he said. "God was on his side today."

Crews were able to remove the Camry from the top of the shopping center by using a crane. Once on the ground, the car appeared to be mangled with shattered windows, crumpled metal and concrete chunks strewn inside of the car.

"Looking at that mess, it's a miracle the driver was able to walk away at all. A miracle," said a tow truck driver who was towing the wrecked vehicle.