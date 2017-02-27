UPDATE: Small fire causes students to evacuate at Dalewood Middl - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Small fire causes students to evacuate at Dalewood Middle School

By WRCB Staff

UPDATE: Chattanooga firefighters responded to a small fire in the cafeteria at Dalewood Middle School on Monday morning.

It happened just before 8:00 a.m.

Students were briefly evacuated after Mickey Robinson, the school resource officer, noticed a small fire coming out of an electrical outlet.

Officials say Robinson grabbed a nearby fire extinguisher and had the fire out before the first firefighters had arrived on scene.

No one was injured in the fire.

Captain Danny Usher with Engine 15 says students who were inside the cafeteria at the time of the fire, were temporarily relocated to the gym as a precaution.

Firefighters ventilated the building with a high-powered fan, and cleared the scene.

Officials say electrical repairs will have to be made, and some cleanup was necessary due to the discharged fire extinguisher, but that the fire caused minimal damage to the building.

PREVIOUS STORY: Dalewood Middle School is currently being evacuated due to smoke in the building.

Dispatch tells Channel 3 there are no flames visible at the time.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will update on air and online as information becomes available.

