UPDATE: Small fire causes students to evacuate at Dalewood Middle School

UPDATE: Chattanooga firefighters responded to a small fire in the cafeteria at Dalewood Middle School on Monday morning.

It happened just before 8:00 a.m.

Students were briefly evacuated after Mickey Robinson, the school resource officer, noticed a small fire coming out of an electrical outlet.

Officials say Robinson grabbed a nearby fire extinguisher and had the fire out before the first firefighters had arrived on scene.

No one was injured in the fire.

Captain Danny Usher with Engine 15 says students who were inside the cafeteria at the time of the fire, were temporarily relocated to the gym as a precaution.

Firefighters ventilated the building with a high-powered fan, and cleared the scene.

Officials say electrical repairs will have to be made, and some cleanup was necessary due to the discharged fire extinguisher, but that the fire caused minimal damage to the building.

