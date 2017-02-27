On and Off Showers Through Tuesday With Storms Wednesday

Good Monday. Expect cloudy skies with a few light sprinkles this morning. This afternoon we will remain cloudy with the high reaching 57. Tonight will be overcast with the low dropping to 49.

Tuesday will remain cloudy with spotty showers on and off through the day. Even still we will see much warmer weather moving in as the high soars to 70.

We are watching models that suggest a strong squall line will move through Wednesday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has the Tennessee Valley under an "Enhanced Risk" for severe weather. Right now it looks as though the biggest threats for Wednesday morning would be damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. I am sure the forecast timing and intensity of the storms will change over the next couple of days so certainly stay tuned.

We will clear out late Wednesday, and it will remain warm with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday through the weekend will be sunny and cool. Highs will be around 60 with lows in the 30s.

David Karnes

MONDAY:

8am... Cloudy / Sprinkles, 40

Noon... Cloudy / Sprinkles, 51

5pm... Overcast, 57