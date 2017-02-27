Pet of the Week: Sammie - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Pet of the Week: Sammie

By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Our pet of the week is Sammie who's a sweet tan tabby. She is curious about everything and everyone around her. Sammie wants to make friends and isn't shy about saying hello.

She will let you hold her and even snuggle on your lap. Meet Sammie at the Human Educational Society at 212 N Highland Park Avenue and give her a furever home. 

