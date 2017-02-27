UPDATE: I-75 in McMinn County re-opened after crash

UPDATE: All lanes of traffic have reopened following a crash on I-75 SB in McMinn County.

PREVIOUS STORY: A multiple vehicle crash has shutdown the southbound lanes of I-75 in McMinn County early Monday.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after midnight at mile marker 49 near Athens. Southbound lanes are closed while northbound traffic is not affected.

Southbound drivers are being diverted to alternate routes.

