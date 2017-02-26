UPDATE: McCall addresses absence of McLean and Pryor

UPDATE: Mocs Head Coach, Matt McCall addressed the media on Wednesday about the current absence of senior guards Tre' McLean and Greg Pryor.

#Mocs McCall, "a lot has been written, a lot has been said, the frustrating part for me, when things transpire in the locker room" Cont. — Paul Shahen (@paulshahen) March 1, 2017

#Mocs McCall ".. the locker room is a sacred place, a lot of times what leaves the locker room isn't always 100% factual & 100% truth," cont — Paul Shahen (@paulshahen) March 1, 2017

"He (Tre' McLean) wears emotions on his sleeve, we talk about not playing with emotion and playing with passion," McCall said. "At times in athletics our emotions can get the best of us, at time it can happen to Tre. Tre is a great kid."

#Mocs McCall On Tre' McLean "as a coach you're always fighting for your culture & you're always fighting for your standard you set" cont — Paul Shahen (@paulshahen) March 1, 2017

#Mocs McCall On Tre' "if guys aren't meeting standard or living up to culture, there's a price to be paid, doesn't mean they're bad person" — Paul Shahen (@paulshahen) March 1, 2017

#Mocs McCall On Tre' "there's been a plan laid out for Tre' to be a part of this team going forward." cont. — Paul Shahen (@paulshahen) March 1, 2017

Greg Pryor was unavailable for Monday's loss to The Citadel and was seen with a cast on his right hand. Matt McCall talked about the injury.

"He didn't do anything malicious that he should be looked at as a bad person, hes not," McCall said. "At times when you're going through the struggle, your emotions can get the best of you. It was Senior Night."

#Mocs McCall on Pryor "missing FT's, he wears his emotions on his sleeve, he just took his frustration out with one swing" cont. — Paul Shahen (@paulshahen) March 1, 2017

#Mocs McCall on Pryor "not on anyones face, not bc anyone did anything, just bc he was frustrated. He should never be looked at in neg way" — Paul Shahen (@paulshahen) March 1, 2017

McCall said Greg Pryor will be out for the SoCon Tournament, but is seeing a hand specialist.

PREVIOUS STORY: Multiple sources tell Channel 3 Sports Director Paul Shahen that the Chattanooga Mocs leading scorer and SoCon Preseason Player of the Year Tre' McLean has likely played his final game as a Moc and that starting point guard Greg Pryor has a broken hand after punching a door in frustration.



The University confirmed McLean and Pryor are unavailable for Monday's game at The Citadel; Pryor with an undisclosed injury that happened after the game and McLean for conduct detrimental to the team.



As one source said, "You could write a book on the turmoil that was going on during Saturday's game."



That same source said, McLean and Johnathan Burroughs-Cook had to be separated by another player during halftime on Saturday against Mercer at home.



Just before the second half of the Mercer game on Saturday, which also served as senior day, McLean was seen having what sources would describe as a heated conversation with an assistant coach and left the bench storming into the tunnel. He didn't come back to join the team until roughly the 10:00 minute mark.



UTC Head Coach Matt McCall was asked to comment on Tre' after the Mercer game and said this:

“There is just a certain standard here, and when you don’t meet that standard there are consequences to be paid. Again, it’s about your response and responding the right way and he didn’t do that tonight. He didn’t do that. For me as a coach it’s disheartening, it’s disappointing because he’s a player that’s put his heart and soul into this university and program for three years, was arguably Southern Conference player of the year last year, and maybe the expectation piece he struggled with, but he’s got to understand you have to respond the right way and he didn’t do that tonight. So going forward here we’ll see. We’ll meet as a staff and talk about some things here going forward, but we’ll have to see his about his status for Monday.”

McLean was also suspended for the first half of the Samford game last week for what multiple sources say were tweets he sent after the ETSU loss, that have since been deleted, talking negatively of his team and an unknown teammate.



The Mocs have lost three straight and six of their last ten games. They close out the regular season on Monday at The Citadel before preparing for the SoCon Tournament this weekend in Asheville, NC.



McLean led the Mocs with 13.6 points per game and was second in rebounds with 5.3 per game.



